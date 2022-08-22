Kimberly Guilfoyle, Bo Hines make case for America First Congress

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:12 AM PT – Monday, August 22, 2022

Lawmakers and advisers close to 45th President Donald Trump have stressed the 2022 midterm elections are immensely important to change the direction of the country. America First patriots are calling for more representation in Congress.

On Saturday, former prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle and National Finance Chair for the Make America Great Again Again super PAC stressed the best has yet to come. She said the Pennsylvania Senate race is immensely important between Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz and leftist John Fetterman who suffered a stroke on the campaign trail earlier this year.

Guilfoyle warned Fetterman has a dangerous soft-on-crime platform similar to far left Democrats, promising safe illicit drug injection sites and to empty out one-third of Pennsylvania’s prison population. She further underscored, the number one problem in the Keystone State should be who the most law and order candidate is and not someone who will let violent criminals roam the streets.

“That is why we put people away for a long time or for life that commit these kind of atrocities,” she stated. “Can you even imagine 90 percent of the people in a burial in a cemetery being from violent crime? I mean, it’s absolutely outrageous. It’s not like aging, dying and, you know, old age etc. It’s not. I mean this is something that should be alarming to everyone. That should be the number one issue right now in Pennsylvania. Who is going to support law and order?”

In contrast, Guilfoyle pointed to Dr. Oz as the candidate voters should chose come November, pointing out his pledge to give back to the community. She touted Oz’s “back the blue” policy proposals, understanding of hard work and personification of the American dream. She added, Oz is the candidate Pennsylvania deserves.

Meanwhile, Trump-endorsed North Carolina congressional candidate Bo Hines slammed another destructive Democrat economic policy. He derided Democrats for passing the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which he asserted will weaponize the IRS against America’s middle class.

Hines said this is a part of what he calls Joe Biden’s “Build Back Broke” agenda that failed to pass through Congress in its entirety. He believes now individual parts, but says those laws will do nothing but sink the US economy. However, Hines said there’s an army of America First candidates ready to take on the Washington establishment.

“In the next Congress, it’s more important now than ever that we have strong conservatives that will actually stand up and use the institutions that are there to investigate things that Americans care about,” he stated. “You know, we can’t play idol ball on the sidelines and sit there and hope that something happens. We actually have to act, we have to do it and take back the majority in the House.”

In the meantime., GOP strategists and lawmakers are trying to simmer hopes of a total red wave during the November elections, stressing the a takeover of the House is more likely than a takeover of the Senate. Meanwhile, Rasmussen reports show Republicans have at least a five-point lead over Democrats in who voters want to represent them in Congress.

