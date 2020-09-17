Kia Motors halts work at factories near Seoul as eight workers contract virus: union official



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kia Motors is seen during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kia Motors is seen during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

September 17, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – Kia Motors <000270.KS> has suspended production at all of its factories near Seoul from late on Wednesday as eight of its workers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a union official said.

The factory produces Kia’s Carnival SUV and its Rio small car, among other models.

Kia Motors did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)