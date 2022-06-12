Khashoggi wife: PGA show their are consequences for supporting Saudi Arabia

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 5:35 PM PT – Sunday, June 12, 2022

The fiancé of murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi wants LIV golfers banned from major PGA Tour tournaments.

Hatice Cengiz said the PGA should restrict golfers who join the Saudi-backed golf league. It is alleged that it’s financier, Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, ordered the murder of her husband in 2018.

She said if LIV golfers continue to play like everything is normal, they should be banned from major golf tournaments to convey their are consequences for supporting murderers.

“If they still carry on and play as if everything is normal, then they should be banned from playing in the world’s major tournaments,’’ said Cengiz. “This will show that their are consequences for supporting murderers and it will show the murderers that they are not escaping justice.’’

Commissioner Jay Monahan joined the final-round broadcast to discuss the state of golf and the PGA TOUR. pic.twitter.com/UhvtDcHiup — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 12, 2022

Khashoggi was a former adviser of the Saudi Government before he became one of their biggest critics. Although Saudi officials deny the allegation, US intelligence agencies say otherwise.