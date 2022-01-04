KFC to launch Beyond Meat fried ‘chicken’ across United States



By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Yum Brands Inc’s KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based fried “chicken” from Beyond Meat Inc across the United States on Jan. 10 for a limited time, KFC said on Tuesday.

Beyond shares rose about 7% in after market trading.

KFC started testing Beyond’s plant-based chicken in August 2019 in Atlanta and expanded to more areas the following year.

In February 2021, Yum and Beyond announced a global partnership to create plant-based menu items for Yum’s KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza hut over “the next several years.”

Major fast-food chains have been vying for partnerships with faux meat makers as they add vegan and vegetarian menu options. Beyond rival Impossible foods is working with Burger King, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Prices for the Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC will start at $6.99 in most places but will vary by location.

