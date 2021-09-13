Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for Song of the Year for "Driver's License." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
September 13, 2021
(Reuters) – The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony took place in New York City on Sunday, hosted by rapper Doja Cat.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
SONG OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo
GLOBAL ICON
Foo Fighters
BEST COLLABORATION
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
BEST POP
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS
BEST HIP-HOP
Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”
BEST K-POP
BTS – “Butter”
BEST R&B
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
