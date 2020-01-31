Key senator Alexander says he will not vote for impeachment witnesses



Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) arrives at the U.S. Capitol before the start of the day's Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

January 31, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on Thursday that he would vote against calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, dealing a blow to Democrats who had hoped to hear from current and former top Trump aides.

Alexander was one of a handful of Republicans that Democrats had hoped would side with them to reach a 51-vote majority necessary to call witnesses and subpoena other evidence.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Andy Sullivan)