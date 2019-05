Kerr: Durant officially out of Game 1

FILE PHOTO - May 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks the basketball against the Houston Rockets during the first half in game five of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO - May 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks the basketball against the Houston Rockets during the first half in game five of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

May 27, 2019

Golden State forward Kevin Durant will not play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday and he might not travel with the team to Toronto due to his calf injury, coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Monday.

Kerr said that injured center DeMarcus Cousins (quadriceps), is listed as “questionable.”

Durant injured his right calf on May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets.

Cousins tore the quad muscle in his left leg in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15, but the injury did not require surgery.

–Field Level Media