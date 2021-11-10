Kering to name new designer for Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee departs



FILE PHOTO: A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A model presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

November 10, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Kering will announce a new creative director to head Bottega Veneta, the French luxury group said on Wednesday, announcing the surprise departure of Daniel Lee just three and a half years into a mandate to ignite the Italian label’s popularity with younger generations.

In a statement, Kering said the decision was mutual, but provided no further details on a timeline for the designer’s replacement.

The move comes as European luxury firms mark a strong sales recovery from the coronavirus crisis, with the industry’s largest players, including Kering, moving past pre-pandemic levels.

“His (Lee’s) singular vision made the house’s heritage relevant for today and put it back to the center of the fashion scene,” said Kering chairman and chief executive officer Francois Henri Pinault.

The 35-year-old Central Saint Martins graduate is credited with raising the profile of the brand known for woven leather products, with popular accessories including soft leather handbags and slip on mules.

Marking the return of in-person, celebrity-packed fashion events, Bottega Veneta took to Detroit last month to show Lee’s spring 2022 collection.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Mark Potter)