Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta bans movement to Tanzania and Somalia over COVID-19



FILE PHOTO - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives for a memorial service for late former President Daniel Arap Moi at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi FILE PHOTO - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives for a memorial service for late former President Daniel Arap Moi at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

May 16, 2020

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday ordered a cessation of movement between the country and neighbouring Tanzania and Somalia to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He exempted cargo trucks but said drivers would have to be tested for the disease.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Frances Kerry)