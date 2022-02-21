Kenya’s central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on March 29



FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Central Bank of Kenya headquarters building along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi, Kenya November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Central Bank of Kenya headquarters building along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi, Kenya November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

February 21, 2022

NAIROBI (Reuters) – The Kenyan central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on March 29, the bank said on Monday.

At its last meeting in January, the committee held the benchmark lending rate at 7.0% and said that there were elevated global risks with the potential to impact the domestic economy.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Christopher Cushing)