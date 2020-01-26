Kenin brings Gauff’s Melbourne run to an end



Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2020 Sofia Kenin of the U.S. waves to fans as she celebrates winning her match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2020 Sofia Kenin of the U.S. waves to fans as she celebrates winning her match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – American Sofia Kenin ended teen sensation Coco Gauff’s run at the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0 victory to reach her first career Grand Slam quarter-final.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who had beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka in her previous match and seven-times Grand Slam winner Venus Williams in her opener, rallied from a break down to win the opening set in a tiebreaker.

While Gauff enjoyed most of the support at the packed Melbourne Arena, Kenin, the 14th seed, fought her way back into the match and got the crucial break in the second set when Gauff served three double faults in the fourth game.

The unforced errors kept mounting for Gauff in the third set as Kenin broke her three times to secure her place in the quarter-finals against either China’s Wang Qiang or Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)