Kenin beats Barty to reach Australian Open final



Tennis - Australian Open - Semi Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 30, 2020 - Sofia Kenin of the U.S. reacts during her match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty. REUTERS/Edgar Su

January 30, 2020

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – American Sofia Kenin reached the Australian Open final with a 7-6(6) 7-5 win over Australia’s Ash Barty on Thursday.

Kenin, the 14th seed, will meet either Simona Halep or Garbine Muguruza, who play in the other semi-final later on Thursday.

