Ken Cuccinelli: Fence being built around U.S. Capitol

UPDATED 12:10 PM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

The Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Director Ken Cuccinelli announces plans to increase security measures at the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview on Thursday, Cuccinelli said the department is erecting a fence around the building Thursday and Friday.

Toured the Capitol last night to review damage & assess situation. Appreciate the work of so many LEOs to restore order there, including @SecretService & #FPS. Today, @DHSgov is installing security fencing at the request of the Capitol Police & with $$ from Dept of the Army pic.twitter.com/L292yUwycf — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) January 7, 2021

This comes as a part of efforts to move to a “fully aggressive posture” following the Capitol Hill protests that took place Wednesday. Demonstrators pushed through the fence previously built surrounding the Capitol.

Amen https://t.co/iBylwJPfz9 — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) January 7, 2021

Officials are calling for a stronger barricade to be established in the future.

