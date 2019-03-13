Trending

Kellyanne Conway slams actresses named in college admissions scandal

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:07 AM PT — Wednesday, March 13, 2019

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is slamming actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, following their indictments in the college admissions cheating scandal.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Conway said while the two actresses are getting most of the attention, 48 other high-ranking officials failed their children.

She took it a step further by saying the “Full House” and “Desperate Housewives” stars are just worried their daughters are “as stupid as their mothers.”

Gordon Caplan of Greenwich, Conn., left, walks out of federal court Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in New York. Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation’s most selective schools. Caplan, who is co-chairman of the international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, was accused of paying $75,000 to get a test supervisor to correct the answers on his daughter’s ACT exam after she took it. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Meanwhile, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton also chimed in on the scandal. He criticized the Department of Justice for focusing its time on a Hollywood investigation rather than the FBI targeting the Trump administration.

