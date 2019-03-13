Kellyanne Conway slams actresses named in college admissions scandal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:07 AM PT — Wednesday, March 13, 2019

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is slamming actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, following their indictments in the college admissions cheating scandal.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Conway said while the two actresses are getting most of the attention, 48 other high-ranking officials failed their children.

2 actresses get most attention for college admissions cheating scandal. Yet 48 others were charged, too. Coaches, athletic directors took millions. CEOs Author of ironically titled, “The Modern Girls Guide to Life” Willkie Farr law firm partner YOU FAILED THESE KIDS. https://t.co/7newJekV8B — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 12, 2019

She took it a step further by saying the “Full House” and “Desperate Housewives” stars are just worried their daughters are “as stupid as their mothers.”

Meanwhile, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton also chimed in on the scandal. He criticized the Department of Justice for focusing its time on a Hollywood investigation rather than the FBI targeting the Trump administration.