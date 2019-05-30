Kellyanne Conway: I will not be silenced due to the Hatch Act

OAN Newsroom

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway is defending her right to weigh in on the 2020 election, following past reports of misconduct.

While speaking outside the White House Wednesday, Conway defended her freedom of speech. She said, “if you’re trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it’s not going to work”. Conway also said she has the right to talk about people’s records in reference to the 2020 presidential candidates.

Her statements are in response to an independent counsel’s finding back in March, which determined she violated a decades-old law during two interviews in 2017. Since the finding, Conway has refuted the claim and has called the violation “untrue” and “irrelevant.”

“The fact is I haven’t been found in violation of the Hatch Act based on the 2020 election,” she stated. “We’ve got outside groups who have political agendas trying to file actions against me…doesn’t make them true and it doesn’t make them relevant.”

The Hatch Act prevents federal officials from making partisan comments while on duty, which could sway an election.

Conway came under fire for this last year after reportedly appearing to advocate for Roy Moore in the 2017 Alabama Senate special election. However, the White House said she did nothing wrong.