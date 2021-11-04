Kellogg fails to reach deal with U.S. cereal plant workers



FILE PHOTO: Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal is pictured at a Ralphs grocery store in Pasadena, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal is pictured at a Ralphs grocery store in Pasadena, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo/File Photo

November 4, 2021

(Reuters) – Kellogg Co workers failed to reach an agreement with the Froot Loops maker, prolonging the months-long negotiations over a new contract, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The union continues to insist on proposals that are “unsustainable and unrealistic”, Kellogg said, adding that the union has proposed further costs, which would threaten the success of the company’s plants and cereal business.

