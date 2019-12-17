Keir Starmer ‘seriously considering’ running for UK Labour leadership: Guardian



FILE PHOTO: Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer speaks during a Labour Party general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay FILE PHOTO: Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer speaks during a Labour Party general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

December 17, 2019

(Reuters) – British Labour Party’s Keir Starmer is “seriously considering” running to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as the party’s leader, the Guardian reported http://bit.ly/2M8B1cS on Tuesday.

The news comes days after Corbyn said he was prepared to remain leader until the party chooses a successor next year, after the party suffered its worst election result since 1935.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)