Kazimir: no automatic expansion of bond-buying programme when pandemic stimulus ends -Bloomberg



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

September 28, 2021

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The ECB will not automatically expand it Asset Purchase Programme when its 1.85 trillion euro pandemic emergency stimulus scheme ends, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme is expected to end next March and investors expect the ECB to ramp up other stimulus measures at the time to pick up the slack.

“Concerns about the cliff effect cannot automatically mean demands for increasing the standard programmes,” Bloomberg quoted Kazimir as saying in an interview.

“There is no automatic formula,” he said. “We will be deciding according to conditions at the given time.”

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Balasz Koranyi)