Kavanaugh murder plot ignored by Democrats, Liberal media

UPDATED 6:50 PM PT – Thursday, June 16, 2022

Democrats and the mainstream media appear to be downplaying the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (R). Apart from a White House statement condemning Kavanaugh’s assassination attempt in his Maryland home, President Biden has not spoken personally about the matter.

This comes despite Biden making several public appearances to promote his agenda since the incident earlier this month. So far, Attorney General Merrick Garland has been the most prominent Biden administration official to personally address the assassination attempt on Kavanaugh.

“This kind of behavior is obviously behavior that we will not tolerate,” Garland voiced. “Threats of violence and actual violence against the Justice is a strike at the heart of our Democracy. We will do everything we can to prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable. Last month, I accelerated the protection of all the Justice’s residences 24/7.”

Mainstream media outlets also appear to be mostly avoiding the issue. On air, apart from the initial coverage of the incident, the murder attempt has been largely ignored by NBC and CNN among others. On print, it was shoved deep in the pages of the New York Times the day after the incident and not on the cover of a number of publications.

The dismissal was noted by many of Kavanaugh’s neighbors whose community was recently swarmed by protesters angry over the possibility the conservative judge will be among those who could vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“You don’t get to take away my bodily autonomy and enjoy your Saturday night at home,” a protestor stated. “You can do one or the other.”

The Justice’s neighbors contend had the assassination attempt happened to a liberal federal official, the media would treat the threats more seriously.