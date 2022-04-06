Katie Hobbs refuses to say if abortion should be limited

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:45 AM PT – Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Democrat candidate for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs refused to give an answer about at what point in a pregnancy she would allow abortion to be banned. While speaking to local media on Tuesday, Hobbs was pressed on her abortion stance.

Instead of answering the question when asked if there should be a limit, Hobbs said that abortion is a right and her record speaks for itself. She was pressed by the host again and she replied that it’s not up to her, just the woman and her doctor.

“I mean, you know, if it’s not 15-weeks, is it 24-weeks?” she asked. “Where do you draw the line and say okay, abortions after this point in time, no, it’s a no go. Abortion is a personal decision between a woman and her family and her doctor. And that’s something that needs to be discussed in the medical exam room, not by politicians.”

Banning abortion is never going to stop abortion—the abortion bans we're seeing in Arizona & across the nation aren't just ineffective, they're harmful & dangerous to women. I firmly believe in the right to choose & the freedom to do so safely, alongside a trusted care provider. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) April 2, 2022

Hobbs’s comments come on the heels of Republican Governor Doug Ducey signing into law a bill which bans abortions in the state after 15-weeks.