Katie Arrington: Nancy Mace cozying up with the left

UPDATED 10:13 AM PT – Tuesday, May 31, 2022

South Carolina congressional candidate Katie Arrington put incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace on blast ahead of the state’s primary election. In a recent interview, Arrington accused Mace of turning her back on 45th President Donald Trump and being a RINO.

Previously, Mace blamed Trump for inciting the January 6 capitol protest and voting to certify Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election despite his support of her 2020 congressional campaign.

“Since that time, Nancy has done nothing but cozy up to the Democrats and the radical left to, you know, promote her moderate, you know, liberal agenda,” Arrington asserted. “I mean, she literally is a RINO in every sense of the word and this district has had enough.”

Additionally, the Trump endorsed candidate accused Mace of flip flopping on several issues such as the COVID-19 vaccine. Arrington also called her opponent desperate and claimed she was willing to say anything to get re-elected.

“She goes on Fox one day to talk about how, you know, everyone should be aware of their natural own immunity and that, you know, only take the vaccine if needed,” explained the congressional candidate. “And then goes in the same outfit to CNN and says, you know, vaccine mandates mandatory and goes to MSNBC to say the same thing.”

Arrington then went on to slam Mace for expressing optimism for the US under Biden despite high inflation and the current baby formula shortage.

“I don’t understand where she’s coming from and what bizarro world she lives in,” Mace stated. “We have record high inflation, record high gas prices. It’s disgusting, the fact that our country has a baby formula shortage. We’re the greatest country on the planet and yet the federal government under the Biden leadership has driven it to the point where babies are going hungry in our own country, and she thinks this is optimistic.”

South Carolina’s Republican primary is expected to take place on June 14.