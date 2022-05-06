Trending

Karine Jean-Pierre to become next White House press secretary

White House press secretary Jen Psaki introduces incoming press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

UPDATED 8:21 AM PT – Friday, May 6, 2022

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appears to be gushing over her replacement as she prepares to leave her position. Psaki said she was holding back tears as she took the podium on Thursday to announce Karine Jean-Pierre as her successor.

Jean-Pierre has served multiple roles under the Obama campaign and administration as well as being a senior adviser on the Biden-Harris campaign. However, Psaki touted the intersectional boxes her replacement checks off.

“First, as you all know, she will be the first black woman, the first out LGBTQ+ person to serve in this role, which is amazing because representation matters and she is going to she will give a voice to so many,” stated the Press Secretary.

Jean-Pierre will reportedly take Psaki’s place on May 13.

