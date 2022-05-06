Karine Jean-Pierre to become next White House press secretary

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:21 AM PT – Friday, May 6, 2022

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appears to be gushing over her replacement as she prepares to leave her position. Psaki said she was holding back tears as she took the podium on Thursday to announce Karine Jean-Pierre as her successor.

One of our first conversations was about how to build a drama free team that focused on doing the job and also supporting each other while playing a role every day in rebuilding trust in government. Grateful to have had her by my side. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

Jean-Pierre has served multiple roles under the Obama campaign and administration as well as being a senior adviser on the Biden-Harris campaign. However, Psaki touted the intersectional boxes her replacement checks off.

“First, as you all know, she will be the first black woman, the first out LGBTQ+ person to serve in this role, which is amazing because representation matters and she is going to she will give a voice to so many,” stated the Press Secretary.

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on @KJP46: "I just want to take the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate my friend, my colleague, my partner in truth Karine Jean-Pierre, the next White House Press Secretary." pic.twitter.com/c9eqlT3MnT — CSPAN (@cspan) May 5, 2022

Jean-Pierre will reportedly take Psaki’s place on May 13.