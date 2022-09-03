Kari Lake slams Joe Biden’s ‘Soul of America’ speech

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:03 PM PT – Saturday, September 3, 2022

Following Joe Biden’s prime-time speech where he declared tens of millions of Americans to be a very threat to the republic, one Republican stood up first to condemn the divisiveness. Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake slammed Joe Biden’s so-called Soul of America speech.

On Thursday, in front of Independence Hall which was bathed in blood red lights, Biden, who was flanked on both sides by armed Marines, declared half of the nation’s voters to be a threat to democracy and to the republic itself. During his speech, the Democrat also cast aspersions on the tens of millions of citizens who voted for 45th President Donald J. Trump.

America has often made its greatest progress after coming out of our darkest hours. pic.twitter.com/yYXWsq3DLt — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

The first Republican to give a standing response and press briefing on the speech was Lake. She came out immediately following Biden’s address. Lake was not a fan of the speech.

“I have just watched the most absurd, frankly obscene address I’ve ever seen a President give to the American people,” she said.

The Republican defended the tens of millions of Make America Great Again supporters. She said that Biden seemed to hold many of his fellow citizens in complete contempt.

“What I saw was somebody who is trying to divide this Country. I’m not sure what’s wrong with Joe Biden,” Lake remarked. “I know he may have problems that we don’t know about, but what I saw with him was somebody who carries in his heart a great deal of disdain for a whole lot of really good American people.”

Lake pointed a finger at Democrats who claim Trump and his Republican supporters are racist. She highlighted that her opponent in the race for Governor in Arizona has been convicted for being racist in her public life.

“I’m running against a politician named Katie Hobbs, who is a twice-convicted racist,” Lake said. “Who we the people are paying her settlement for because she did not want to pay women and people of color what they were worth in the workforce.”

When she opened up the floor for questions, Lake was asked by a Democrat friendly journalist about how she can claim to want unity while questioning if the 2020 election was the most secure in history.

.@KariLake to Reporter: “We’re going to bring back freedom of speech. And maybe some day you’ll thank us for that” pic.twitter.com/qHy3TNryik — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 2, 2022

“How does that divide the country?” Lake questioned. “Questioning an, questioning an election where there are obviously problems is dividing the country? Since when can not ask questions about our elections? I was a journalist for many years. I was a journalist after 2016, and I distinctly remember many people just like you asking a lot of questions about the 2016 election results.”

To close out, Lake was asked if she would concede if she loses to Katie Hobbs. In response, the Republican answered promptly.