Kari Lake leads poll for Ariz. Governor

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is leading in polls to be the next Governor. According to a recent Trafalgar Group poll, Lake had 38.5 percent support among Republican voters. The group surveyed 1,068 likely GOP primary voters from June 14 to June 16. Experts say it could be because of her previous role as a Fox 10 News anchor in Phoenix, as well as her endorsement from President Trump.

“Kari will make her wonderful family and the MAGA movement very proud,” Trump said. “Kari Lake has my complete and total endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona.”

Lake voiced that on her first day in office she will make a “Declaration of Invasion,” with the intent to close the open border. She also stated that she plans to enter into an interstate compact with other states to circumvent federal immigration and border policies if elected.

My message to the media: Email press@karilake.com if you have any further questions. pic.twitter.com/xtCSES6LJo — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) June 15, 2022

Karrin Taylor Robinson (R) trailed behind Lake earning 26.7 percent among Republican voters, while 17.4 percent remained undecided. Voters will be able to cast their vote on Arizona’s primary election on August 2.

