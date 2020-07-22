Kanye West deletes tweet says he is trying to divorce Kim Kardashian



FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) – Kanye West said on Twitter early on Wednesday he has been trying to divorce his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and then deleted the message minutes later.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform,” the message from West read.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)