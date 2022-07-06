Kan. AG Erek Schmidt leads in gubernatorial race

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:09 AM PT – Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The attorney general of Kansas is running to unseat Democrat Governor Laura Kelly who is increasingly unpopular with Sunflower State voters. Challenger Derek Schmidt is advancing his gubernatorial campaign amid favorable polling for the Republican candidate.

Schmidt’s message focuses on him being a Kansas native who aims “to bring common sense and conservative leadership to Kansas,” which resonates well with voters. The Republican attorney general said Kansas is where five generations of his family have learned the value of hard work as well as the importance of faith and family.

“I believe in a bright Kansas future with a climate of opportunity that grows our state, and encourages our children to stay in Kansas and pursue their dreams,” Schmidt. “Where we proudly stand up for Bedrock constitutional principles like free speech, religious freedom, the rule of law, life and our Second Amendment.”

Recent polls show Schmidt is leading Democrat Governor Laura Kelly by four-points. According to an internal GOP polling memo, 47 percent of Kansas voters support Schmidt while Governor Kelly has 43 percent support.

Schmidt has received endorsements from both former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and 45th President Donald Trump. They believe Schmidt is strong on crime, border security and the Second Amendment while also showing appreciation for the US military and veterans. Pompeo pointed out that he’s honored to support Schmidt for governor as he’s “always fought for the most vulnerable” and stands up for the right thing.

Schmidt remains steadfast in his belief that Kansas was better-off under Trump’s America First leadership. He said he looks forward to bringing pro-America policies back to the Governor’s Office if elected. The Republican primary in Kansas takes place on August 2.