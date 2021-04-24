Trending

Kamala Harris yet to visit border despite being picked to lead response to migration crisis weeks ago

WILMINGTON, DE - NOVEMBER 24:  Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks after President-elect Joe Biden introduced key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. As President-elect Biden waits to receive official national security briefings, he is announcing the names of top members of his national security team to the public. Calls continue for President Trump to concede the election as the transition proceeds. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, DE – NOVEMBER 24: Kamala Harris spoke after Joe Biden introduced key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:32 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

It has now been more than a month since Kamala Harris was tapped to address the migration crisis at the southern border.

Friday marked 31 days that Harris has failed to hold a news conference since being made the point person on the crisis. She notably made a visit to New Hampshire on Friday to discuss her infrastructure proposal, but refused to take any questions about the topic.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as she tours the New Hampshire Electric Co-Op (NHEC), in Plymouth, N.H., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke as she toured the New Hampshire Electric Co-Op (NHEC), in Plymouth, N.H., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called out Harris for apparently forgetting that migrants are coming because Biden invited them.

There are reportedly no plans for Harris to visit the border any time soon.

MORE NEWS: Germany Imposes Strict COVID-19 Restrictions After Spike In Cases

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE