Kamala Harris yet to visit border despite being picked to lead response to migration crisis weeks ago

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:32 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

It has now been more than a month since Kamala Harris was tapped to address the migration crisis at the southern border.

Friday marked 31 days that Harris has failed to hold a news conference since being made the point person on the crisis. She notably made a visit to New Hampshire on Friday to discuss her infrastructure proposal, but refused to take any questions about the topic.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called out Harris for apparently forgetting that migrants are coming because Biden invited them.

Kamala Harris says we need to address the “root cause” of the illegal immigration surge—apparently forgetting that migrants are coming because Joe Biden invited them — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) April 23, 2021

There are reportedly no plans for Harris to visit the border any time soon.