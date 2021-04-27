Kamala Harris plans trip to Guatemala after dismissing requests to visit southern border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:04 PM PT – Tuesday, April 27, 2021

As detention facilities overflow and illegal immigrants cross the border at record numbers, Kamala Harris has decided to plan a tax-payer funded visit to Guatemala. On Monday, she detailed these efforts during a virtual meeting with the country’s president.

Harris appeared all too eager to send billions of taxpayer dollars overseas. This also apparently includes funding to counteract so-called climate change and fund extreme weather preparations in the Central American country.

“The United States plans to increase relief to the region, strengthen our cooperation to manage migration in an effective, secure and humane manner,” Harris asserted.

Today I hosted Guatemala President Giammattei for a virtual meeting. We're working together to address the immediate needs of the Guatemalan people, deliver relief, and deepen cooperation on migration. Over time I'm confident we can build a foundation of hope for a better future. pic.twitter.com/ryXyoCZLEA — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 27, 2021

President Alejandro Giammattei suggested they build a roadmap to secure the cooperation he needs from her.

“You may rest assured, madam vice president, that the Guatemala governor wishes to be your partners in order to address the common goals to eradicate not only poverty, but he causes of so many evils that afflict us,” he stated.

Critics have pointed out her eagerness to plan a trek to Central America and give them financial compensation runs in stark contrast to her lack of support for border security as well as her outright dismissal of Americans and Republican lawmakers when they ask her to visit the southern border.

In New Hampshire on Sunday, a reporter asked the Democrat when she plans on witnessing the border crisis first-hand.

When asked why she's not going to the southern border, Kamala Harris says "I'm not going to play political games" pic.twitter.com/rNG5pyAIcy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2021

It was quickly pointed out that while Harris may see Americans concern with the ongoing border crisis as nothing more than a political game, she seemingly has no problem prioritizing the concerns of foreign nations over those of American citizens.