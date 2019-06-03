Kamala Harris, Julian Castro call on Biden to address immigration views

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:47 AM PT — Monday, June 3, 2019

2020 Democrat presidential hopefuls are calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to address his past views on immigration.

At the ‘Fair Immigration Reform Movement Action’ forum Friday, both Senator Kamala Harris and Julian Castro said Biden needs to speak about his record on immigration.

In recent months, Biden has called the Trump administration’s immigration policy an “embarrassment,” but in 2006 he condemned amnesty for immigrants and said they should be required to learn English.

“The Democratic position also recognizes you’ve got 11 million illegal aliens here, they have to have a way to earn their way into the deal. This isn’t amnesty. They’re required to take 11 years worth, they pay a fine, they got to learn to speak English, they got to pass a test.”

— Joe Biden, former Vice President

In the same year, Biden also backed the Secure Fence Act, which supported funding for a border fence along the southern border.