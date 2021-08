FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

August 17, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – The position at Kabul airport is stabilising, Britain’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“The position at the airport is stabilising,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News. “The stability at the airport is absolutely key.”

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden)