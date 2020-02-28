K-pop boyband BTS cancels April Seoul concert amid virus concerns – Yonhap



FILE PHOTO: Members of K-Pop band, BTS appear on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Members of K-Pop band, BTS appear on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 28, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – K-Pop boyband BTS canceled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, amid growing concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak, according to Yonhap.

BTS had scheduled a “Map of the Soul” tour for April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium, according to its music label, Big Hit Entertainment.

South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 2,022.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Himani Sarkar)