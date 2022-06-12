Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Sunday, June 12, 2022

Justin Bieber took a break from performing after he announced he has facial paralysis. In a video posted to his Instagram Friday, the 28-year-old singer revealed he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near an ear, which can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss. Biebers post came after he publicized he would be postponing a few shows.

Sending lots of love, light, & prayers to you @justinbieber ❤️ we love you so much! Please rest up, we are always here for you pic.twitter.com/45tiQ6HY1x — Bieber Fever (@bieberfever) June 10, 2022

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he said in the video, pointing to his face. “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

He revealed he’s started having trouble eating and has asked his fans to keep him in their prayers.

“Been getting progressively harder to eat,” the singer stated. “Which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me.”

The singer said he is now going to rest and relax. He added, he’s been practicing facial exercises and recovery will take some time.