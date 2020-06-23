Justice Department: no federal crime committed in NASCAR noose case



FILE PHOTO: Jun 22, 2020; Talladega, AL, USA; NASCAR drivers push the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace to the front of the grid on pit road before the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Jun 22, 2020; Talladega, AL, USA; NASCAR drivers push the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace to the front of the grid on pit road before the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found that no federal crime was committed in a case involving the discovery of a noose in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series.

“After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed,” the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)