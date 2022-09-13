Just the Truth: No More Fake Politics – By Theodore Roosevelt Malloch

Theodore R. Malloch, Guest Commentator

1:46 PM PT – Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Every Christmas in churches around the country we read Isaiah, chapter 53, and prepare for the coming of the savior, the “babe in a manger.” In case you forgot, that passage contains a vivid prophecy on the atonement. The Hebrew prophets taught that the coming messiah would be despised and rejected, smitten and afflicted; that he would carry our sorrows and would be wounded for our transgressions.

Now, Donald J. Trump is definitely not Christ. He is not part of any ancient biblical prophecy, nor is he a god, in any sense of the word. He never said he was. He is a fallible human being and a political leader of some courage and bravery. He may still have a “second coming” politically, (as did Grover Cleveland, serving two non-consecutive terms), but he certainly has in the last six years suffered the plight that Isaiah foretold.

Why is that?

Because he is a truth-teller. Recently, he thanked me for an article I penned in this publication about “Trump’s Haters.” Surely there are any number of those types and the term designated for what most of them demonstrably suffer is: Trump Derangement Syndrome. The Left, RINOs and neocons have the most to fear and lose from Trump. They truly loathe him for a reason and it can often be quite personal.

He wants to put them all in the ash heap of history, to do away with their ideology, and remove them from what they most cherish: political power.

This would end the deep state, curtail the three lettered agencies, limit and reduce government and taxes, use entrepreneurship to rebuild our economy and military prowess, and overall, deconstruct the administrative state. It would put an end to globalist Professor Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset and to dictator Joe Biden’s war on half of all Americans—we deplorables, “ultras,” and the people who work for a living and love both America and God.

Trump became famous for calling out the truth and his new social media outlet, Truth Social, is about the very same thing. Truth Social calls itself “America’s ‘Big Tent’ social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology.” That is threatening to the establishment, and especially to Meta, Google, and Twitter, not to exclude all of the mainstream media and other posers.

Returning to the truth is difficult in a culture beset by relativism, moral degradation and the politicization by woke, racialist Marxists, of nearly everything. Historically, the truth revolved around four factors that together determine the truthfulness of any theory or explanation: congruence, consistency, coherence, and usefulness. As logicians regularly explain, a true theory or statement is congruent with our experience—meaning, it fits the objective facts.

When Trump named the prevailing media, science, and universities as fake and indoctrinating, he was onto something and a large part of the public responded. They knew he was seeing reality and correct in his condemnation. They liked his confrontation with these perceived public enemies.

It is now time, and Trump fully realizes this, to call our politics, and especially our present day political parties, fake, as well. They are in fact nothing short of a uniparty, mere election machines, embodying the ruling elite—an oligopoly of self-interested and special interest favoring—dupes. You can’t trust them any further than you can throw a proverbial stone. They all want to get rich, keep their sinecures as incumbents forever, and proudly lord it over us. And sadly, with only a few MAGA exceptions, Democrats and Republicans are precisely the same and feed from the same trough. At the very least we need term limits to curtail the harm they do.

After this November we can hope there will be more truth seeking members of the House of Representatives and Senate but will there be enough to defeat the fakers, the uniparty?

Will Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) step up to his role as speaker of the House? Doubtful. Will Mitch McConnell be replaced? Perhaps but it is urgently necessary. We need, and Trump needs to endorse, Senator Rick Scott now, and loudly, for that post. With McConnell in power, we are all doomed. His Chinese payments alone should disqualify him. And how do we limit or remove the 20-odd RINO senators in a party that is now run for and by Trump? How do we transform the RNC itself, which is no better? We need to figure that out. Electing Blake Masters, Adam Laxalt, Herschel Walker, Ted Budd, Dr. Oz, Joe O’Dea, and J. D. Vance will help some, as will a Commitment to America platform that both chambers endorse. But again, McConnell hesitates.

Until we tell the truth and change course, face it, not all that much will change. Until we defend our Constitution and the institutions it spawned—laws, family, economy and foreign policy will not change. Until we excise the fake dubious Republicans we will be stuck in place.

I do not think there is much hope for the now radically socialist Democratic Party but perhaps there could on occasion be a whiff of bipartisanship and a uniting around the American dream and our record over centuries of past success. Am I altogether wrong and deluded? Likely.

In the Gospel of John, we read these words: “So Jesus said to the Jews who had believed him, if you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

In the present American state of affairs, we need to refocus our attention on the truth.

Here are six indisputable truths, based in fact about where we are at the moment.

We have no borders, and therefore no security. We are admitting 2 million illegal immigrants a year, thanks to Biden’s policies.

Drugs are killing us with more than 100,000 fentanyl deaths this year alone, with no Biden response.

We are in a recession with a 40-year-high inflation rate and Biden denies it, printing yet more money.

Violent crime has dramatically increased in our cities to an all-time, dangerousness with Biden supporting criminals not their victims.

America has lost its status in the world after the debacle and withdrawal in Afghanistan, constant weakness to our enemy, the Communist Chinese, and the total failure of the Biden team.

We have lost energy independence to our peril, thanks to Biden’s bad choices and Green New Deal idiocy.

Joe Biden has succeeded in uniting the country—in dissatisfaction. It is a season of profound discontent. According to recent polls, it is no wonder that the electorate has reached a staggering level of dissatisfaction, not only with this president and his party, but with the government as a whole.

We sorely need an end to fake politics and the uniparty and demand more truth telling if we are to witness the return of greatness.

Ted Roosevelt Malloch is CEO of Roosevelt Global Fiduciary LLC. He served as Research Professor for the Spiritual Capital Initiative at Yale University, Senior Fellow Said Business School, Oxford University and Professor of Governance and Leadership at Henley Business School where he co-led the Director’s Forum. His most recent books concern the nature of virtuous enterprise, the practices of practical wisdom and “virtuous business,” the pursuit of happiness, the virtue of generosity and the virtue of thrift. His latest book is Common Sense Business, co-authored with Whitney MacMillan, former Chairman and CEO of Cargill, the world’s largest privately held company. He has served on the executive board of the World Economic Forum (DAVOS); has held an ambassadorial level position at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland; worked in the US State Department and Senate; did capital markets at Salomon Brothers on Wall Street, and has sat on a number of corporate, mutual fund, and not-for-profit boards. He was very active in the Trump campaign of 2016. Ted earned his Ph.D. in international political economy from the University of Toronto and took his B.A. from Gordon College and an M.Litt. from the University of Aberdeen on a St. Andrews Fellowship.

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)