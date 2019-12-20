Just Eat’s board recommends Takeaway.com’s final offer



FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone in this posed picture in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone in this posed picture in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

December 20, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Just Eat <JE.L> backed a final offer from Takeaway.com <TKWY.AS> and rejected a rival cash bid from Prosus <PRX.AS> on Friday, saying the combination with Takeaway would create one of the leading online food delivery companies in the world.

Takeaway and Prosus both made increased final bids for the British company on Thursday, with Takeaway’s all-share offer trumping Prosus’ 800 pence-a-share offer, based on its current share price.

