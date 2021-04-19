Jury hears closing arguments in Derek Chauvin murder trial

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:25 PM PT – Monday, April 19, 2021

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense teams in the Derek Chauvin murder trial delivered their closing arguments.

On Monday, Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson told the jury that the state failed to meet their burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Nelson said George Floyd died of an underlying heart disease and a lethal dose of drugs his system. He urged jurors to consider the “totality of circumstances.”

“A criminal case is kind of like baking chocolate chip cookies, you have to have the necessary ingredients. You’ve got to have flour and sugar and butter and chocolate chips, whatever else goes into those chocolate chip cookies,” Nelson stated. “If you have all of the ingredients, you can make chocolate chip cookies. But if you’re missing any one single ingredient, you can’t make chocolate chip cookies. It’s a simple kind of analogy, but the criminal law works the same way.”

The jury in the high-profile trial has now begun deliberations.