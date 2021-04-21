Trending

Chauvin to await sentencing in Minn. correctional facility

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

UPDATED  7:43 AM PT – Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin will await his sentencing in a Minnesota correctional facility. According to reports Tuesday, he arrived at the Oak Park Heights prison shortly after the jury handed down their verdict.

This facility is Minnesota’s only level five maximum security prison and is located about 25-miles east of downtown Minneapolis. The transfer was reportedly part of a deal between the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in connection with the death of George Floyd. A jury in Hennepin County convicted him of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

It took the jury a little over 10-hours of deliberation to reach the verdict after hearing two-weeks of testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution and several days of defense witnesses.

Chauvin’s bail has been revoked and sentencing will begin in eight weeks.

Mike James stands with a sign reading "Guilty" at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas, after the guilty verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was announced in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

