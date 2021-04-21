Chauvin to await sentencing in Minn. correctional facility

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:43 AM PT – Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin will await his sentencing in a Minnesota correctional facility. According to reports Tuesday, he arrived at the Oak Park Heights prison shortly after the jury handed down their verdict.

This facility is Minnesota’s only level five maximum security prison and is located about 25-miles east of downtown Minneapolis. The transfer was reportedly part of a deal between the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in connection with the death of George Floyd. A jury in Hennepin County convicted him of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Now we look to the sentencing guidelines in the sentencing of #DerekChauvin. Third and second degree murder are level 10 severity. Judge could go above the guidelines if aggravated departures found. Former Officer Noor got 150 for reference. Thank you @MaryMoriarty for guidance pic.twitter.com/sVb5A9HeyK — Brian G. Buckmire (@BuckEsq) April 21, 2021

It took the jury a little over 10-hours of deliberation to reach the verdict after hearing two-weeks of testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution and several days of defense witnesses.

Chauvin’s bail has been revoked and sentencing will begin in eight weeks.