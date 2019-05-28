Junior Brexit Minister James Cleverly enters race to be next UK PM: media



(Reuters) – Britain’s James Cleverly, who became a junior Brexit minister last month, has officially entered the conservative leadership race to replace prime minister Theresa May, he said in a media interview late on Tuesday.

“We need a change and I believe I am the right person to deliver that change,” he told the Braintree and Witham Times.

