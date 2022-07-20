June migrant encounters highest number recorded in one month

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:26 AM PT – Wednesday, July 20, 2022

House Republicans are continuing to sound the alarm on the growing impacts of the Biden border crisis. While taking to Twitter Tuesday, GOP members of the House Homeland Security Committee revealed arrests of illegal migrants reached the highest number last month.

Southwest border encounters reached the HIGHEST NUMBER for the month of June in @DHSgov history. RT if you think it’s time @POTUS, “Border Czar” @VP, & @SecMayorkas secure the border. pic.twitter.com/ff3YU1iFrC — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) July 19, 2022

Republicans noted, more than 207,000 illegal aliens crossed the southern border in that period. They also showed that number surged by more than 150,000 in Biden’s first year in office and it continued to rise. Members of the GOP further lamented more than 3 million migrants in total crossed into the US illegally and the Democrat President has yet to visit the southern border.

One America’s John Hines spoke with Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) on just how much damage President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is doing.

