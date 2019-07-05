June jobs report in: 224k jobs added, unemployment 3.7%, wage growth 3.1%

OAN newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 AM PT – Fri. July 5, 2019

The June jobs report posts slightly better results than economist’s expected.

According to early reports Friday, the market added 224,000 jobs this past month, 60,000 more than were originally predicted.

Unemployment ticked slightly higher to 3.7%. Wage growth also held steady at 3.1%.

Reports said the U.S. is entering the longest period of economic expansion on record, as the federal reserve decides whether it will cut interest rates later this month.

The White House Press Secretary praises the report, calling it good news for American workers.

Stephanie Grisham tweeted Friday saying job creation is soaring, wages are rising, and unemployment is still near its lowest rate in half a century.

She concluded by saying, thanks to President Trump, America’s economy is stronger than ever!