Jumia Technologies suspends e-commerce business in Cameroon



People are seen outside Jumia Technologies headquarters in Douala, Cameroon, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu People are seen outside Jumia Technologies headquarters in Douala, Cameroon, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu

November 18, 2019

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Online retailer Jumia Technologies, often called “the Amazon of Africa”, suspended its e-commerce business in Cameroon on Monday, announcing in a statement that its transactional portal was “not suitable to the current context” in the country.

The company, which has seen its stock price decline steeply since its New York IPO in April, said it would continue to support buyers and vendors using its classified portal, known as Jumia Deals.

