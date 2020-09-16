Julius Baer may pay millions in FIFA matter, proposes dividend



FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen at the headquarters of Swiss private bank Julius Baer in Zurich, Switzerland June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen at the headquarters of Swiss private bank Julius Baer in Zurich, Switzerland June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

September 16, 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) – Julius Baer <BAER.S> is in advanced talks with the U.S. Department of Justice over alleged money laundering and corruption involving soccer body FIFA that could lead to a double-digit million U.S. dollar payment, the Swiss private bank said on Wednesday.

The bank also said that it is planning to propose the distribution of the second part of the 2019 dividend at a Nov. 2 extraordinary shareholder meeting.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michelle Adair)