OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:21 AM PT — Thursday, May 30, 2019

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been moved to the hospital wing of the prison he’s being held in. He has reportedly lost a dramatic amount of weight, and is unable to hold conversations. This comes as he faces a complicated legal battle involving multiple countries.

One America’s Jack Posobiec sat down with one of the last journalists to visit him to learn more.