Julian Assange extradition hearing split in two

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:25 AM PT — Thursday, January 23, 2020

A London judge has ruled to have WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition trial divided over two days, delaying the second part of the proceedings until May. The hearing Thursday was supposed to determine whether Assange would be extradited to the U.S. from the U.K. on 18 counts, including violating espionage law.

Assange’s legal team and lawyers representing the United States agreed to split the trial, with the first week of the trial to begin February 24th and resume May 18th for the remaining three weeks.

Supporters believe Assange is a champion for exposing what they call abuse of power by modern states, while critics believe Assange is dangerous and undermined U.S. security.

“He is the acid test for the future of free speech in the world. It’s simple, it’s very simple. If he goes, if he disappears, so does free speech. It’s the acid test.” — John McGhee, Assange supporter

If Assange is extradited to the U.S. and convicted, he could spend decades behind bars.