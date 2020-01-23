Trending

Julian Assange extradition hearing split in two

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange leaves in a prison van after appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, for an administrative hearing in London, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Assange made a brief court appearance Monday in his bid to prevent extradition to the United States to face serious espionage charges. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:25 AM PT — Thursday, January 23, 2020

A London judge has ruled to have WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition trial divided over two days, delaying the second part of the proceedings until May. The hearing Thursday was supposed to determine whether Assange would be extradited to the U.S. from the U.K. on 18 counts, including violating espionage law.

Assange’s legal team and lawyers representing the United States agreed to split the trial, with the first week of the trial to begin February 24th and resume May 18th for the remaining three weeks.

Supporters believe Assange is a champion for exposing what they call abuse of power by modern states, while critics believe Assange is dangerous and undermined U.S. security.

Demonstrators supporting Julian Assange hold banners outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Assange is scheduled to be presented before the court in Westminster by videolink, for a case management hearing ahead of his full extradition trial which begins on Feb. 24. at Woolwich Crown Court. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

“He is the acid test for the future of free speech in the world. It’s simple, it’s very simple. If he goes, if he disappears, so does free speech. It’s the acid test.” — John McGhee, Assange supporter

If Assange is extradited to the U.S. and convicted, he could spend decades behind bars.

CIA uses technology to disable weapons given to allies to prevent attacks on 'civilians

