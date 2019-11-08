Judicial Watch unearths visitor log from Eric Ciaramella’s time at the White House

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT — Friday, November 8, 2019

More information is coming to light regarding CIA analyst and alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella. A new report from Judicial Watch revealed Obama-era visitor logs from the White House, which showed Ciaramella’s contacts during his tenure in D.C.

In their recent analysis of the visitor logs, the nonprofit examined his ties to Alexandra Chalupa, a contractor hired by the DNC during the 2016 election. She reportedly coordinated with Ukraine to investigate President Trump and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort. The logs showed Chalupa visited the White House 27 times and that her point of contact was Ciaramella. Judicial Watch released a detailed list of several other questionable figures who visited the presidential mansion.

Daria Kaleniuk is the co-founder of the Soros-funded Anti-corruption Action Centre (ANTAC) in Ukraine and visited the White House on December 9, 2015.

Former adviser Rachel Goldbrenner visited on both January 15 and August 8, 2016. During the time of her visit, Goldbrenner served as an adviser to former UN Ambassador Samantha Power, who was behind the unmasking of Mike Flynn.

Former European Assistant Secretary Victoria Nuland also met with Ciaramella and reportedly was involved in the Clinton-funded dossier. She visited on June 17, 2016. Judicial Watch has released documents revealing that Nuland was involved in the Obama State Department’s “urgent” gathering of classified Russia investigation information, which was disseminated to members of Congress within hours of then-candidate Trump taking office.

ANTAC Director Artem Sytnyk visited on January 19, 2016. He is tied to the release of documents during the 2016 campaign that were detrimental to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. Sytnyk was convicted in Ukraine — along with Serhiy Leshenkco — for releasing official documents about Manafort to interfere with the 2016 election.