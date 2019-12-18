Judicial Watch to attend hearing in federal court amid ongoing discovery into Hillary Clinton email scandal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:52 AM PT — Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Judicial Watch plans to attend a hearing in federal court, which will decide the direction of their Hillary Clinton discovery plan. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth will consider whether Judicial Watch will be allowed to question Hillary Clinton and her top aides under oath about Benghazi as well as her emails.

The government watchdog group will also be asking the court’s permission to subpoena Google in order to gain access to the private account allegedly used by Clinton and her aides. The president of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, claims they are pursuing newly discovered evidence in the case.

.@TomFitton: “JW has a hearing this week on the Clinton email issue. The federal court has granted JW discovery in our Benghazi FOIA lawsuit that helped uncover the Clinton email scandal.”

Read more at https://t.co/DBymrqlX3j pic.twitter.com/fgyTM0eBjm — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 18, 2019

Judicial Watch hopes the hearing will allow the conservative activist group to uncover substantial information concerning Clinton’s deleted emails and mishandled procedures.