Judicial Watch sues State Dept. for docs on alleged Ukraine corruption cover-up

UPDATED 6:23 PM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Government oversight group Judicial Watch is suing the State Department for documents related to former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. On Wednesday, Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information lawsuit to obtain a list of corrupt Ukrainian officials allegedly protected by Yovanovitch.

BREAKING: JW announced it has filed a FOIA lawsuit against the State Dept. seeking docs related to a reported “untouchables list” given in late 2016 by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to Ukraine Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko (1/3). https://t.co/8C7aABLNre — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 4, 2019

The group said she gave the list to then Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko in late 2016 and told him not to prosecute activists who were funded by globalist billionaire George Soros. Lutsenko recently confirmed these claims.

Judicial Watch argued the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine was a hotbed of Democrat Party corruption and anti-Trump activities.

“Reports suggest that the Ukrainian Embassy was a hotbed of anti-Trump, Deep State activism and tried to promote and protect leftist allies in Ukraine and the United States,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton (3/3). https://t.co/8C7aABLNre — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) December 4, 2019

Yovanovitch has denied allegations she drafted a so-called “Do Not Prosecute” list for top Ukrainian judicial officials to follow. The diplomat said she advocated for the rule of law to prevail in Ukraine and for top prosecutors, judges and law enforcement to stop wielding their power selectively to target political opponents.

“I want to reiterate first that the allegation that I disseminated a ‘Do Not Prosecute’ list was a fabrication. Mr. Lutsenko, the former Ukrainian Prosecutor General, who made that allegation, has acknowledged that the list never existed. Also untrue are unsourced allegations that I told unidentified embassy employees or Ukrainian officials that President Trump’s orders should be ignored because ‘he was going to be impeached’ or for any other reason. I did not and would not say such a thing.” — Marie Yovanovitch, former Ukraine Ambassador

