UPDATED 12:15 PM PT – Friday, August 19, 2022

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told One America News, the FBI’s actions in seizing documents from former President Trump’s possession is an incredible abuse of law enforcement to achieve a political end. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.

