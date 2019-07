OAN Newsroom

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton says there is now clear evidence of an Obama-era White House cover-up of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified emails. This comes after newly released testimony from former State Department official John Hackett, who was in charge of records management at the State Department.

One America’s John Hines sat down with Fitton and has this exclusive interview.