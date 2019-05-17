Judicial Watch: Obama knew of FOIA request, knew Clinton was using private servers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:44 AM PT — Friday, May 17, 2019

New evidence has suggested the Obama-era White House was more involved with Hillary Clinton’s email scandal than previously thought.

Judicial Watch obtained 44 pages of documents from the State Department this week, revealing White House staff were tracking a December 2012 FOIA request by the left-leaning group ‘Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington’ (CREW). According to those documents, the request raised the alarm among Obama White House staff and the damage control began.

“CREW had sent this request asking for records about any email accounts associated with Hillary Clinton. They had sent this request again in December of 2012. The White House contacts the State Department and says ‘we want to know what’s going on, how are you responding to this to this Freedom of Information Act request?’ So, there’s some very interesting dialogue back and forth among the State Department officials.”

–Bill Marshall, senior investigator – Judicial Watch

CREW’s request went ignored until months later in May of 2013. The State Department finally responded, saying there were no records matching their request. In a chain of emails sent between Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson, the Clinton aides referred to waiting on advice from the White House Counsel on how to proceed further.

Meanwhile, Judicial Watch was still pushing for access to Clinton’s emails in court, claiming the State Department acted in bad faith. They are not alone. A judge has declared the email scandal to be “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency.”

“Like what we’re seeing here…it demonstrates how the White House knew all along, for a long period of time, that that Hillary was was using an illegal email server,” stated Judicial Watch’s senior investigator. “Of course they knew because Hillary, we know, was communicating with with Barack Obama via her illegal email account”

As a result of court ordered depositions and a series of document releases, Judicial Watch believes the Obama-era White House orchestrated a cover-up for the former secretary of state.